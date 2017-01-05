Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 9:48 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Brittney Donovan
ActionNewsJax.com
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. —
A Florida woman was arrested after she beat her fiance with a wooden plank with 1-inch nails on the end, deputies said.
Enrevie Bendejo, 25, is accused of beating her fiance with the piece of wood and biting him on Monday after a fight about her engagement ring.
Deputies were called about a fight between a man and a woman and arrested Bendejo after they saw her walking away from her 36-year-old fiance, carrying the wooden plank.
Bendejo told deputies that she and her fiance had been engaged for about a week.
Bendejo's fiance told deputies that they had been arguing all day about the ring he gave her during the proposal.
He said she wanted to break up with him. He said she grabbed a piece of wood off the front porch and started to hit him with it.
She also bit him on the arm and punched him in the face, according to the police report.
Her fiance had red marks and bruises all over his body and a bite mark on his arm, deputies said.
Bendejo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
She is in custody awaiting trial, according to jail records.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}