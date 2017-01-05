By Brittney Donovan

A Florida woman was arrested after she beat her fiance with a wooden plank with 1-inch nails on the end, deputies said.

Enrevie Bendejo, 25, is accused of beating her fiance with the piece of wood and biting him on Monday after a fight about her engagement ring.

Deputies were called about a fight between a man and a woman and arrested Bendejo after they saw her walking away from her 36-year-old fiance, carrying the wooden plank.

Bendejo told deputies that she and her fiance had been engaged for about a week.

Bendejo's fiance told deputies that they had been arguing all day about the ring he gave her during the proposal.

He said she wanted to break up with him. He said she grabbed a piece of wood off the front porch and started to hit him with it.

She also bit him on the arm and punched him in the face, according to the police report.

Her fiance had red marks and bruises all over his body and a bite mark on his arm, deputies said.

Bendejo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

She is in custody awaiting trial, according to jail records.