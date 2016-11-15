By WFTV

Authorities in South Florida are searching for at least three thieves accused of stealing two 48-foot trailers filled with cookies and crackers.

The thieves absconded with more than $60,000 worth of Nabisco products from a warehouse, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Authorities believe that the trailers were stolen almost a month ago.

Security video shows a four-door car and two trucks entering the property. Someone hooks up the two trailers to the two trucks, and the trucks are driven away.

The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in solving the theft.