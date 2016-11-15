Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:43 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Florida thieves make off with $60,000 worth of Nabisco snacks, authorities say

Oreo cookies displayed in a grocery store
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By WFTV

WESTON, Fla. —

Authorities in South Florida are searching for at least three thieves accused of stealing two 48-foot trailers filled with cookies and crackers.

The thieves absconded with more than $60,000 worth of Nabisco products from a warehouse, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

>> Read more trending stories

Authorities believe that the trailers were stolen almost a month ago.

Security video shows a four-door car and two trucks entering the property. Someone hooks up the two trailers to the two trucks, and the trucks are driven away.

The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in solving the theft.

 
 

Trending News

 
 