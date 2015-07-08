Florida robber dresses as Batman to commit crimes, police say

By WFTV

Ormond Beach police said they are searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed multiple convenience stores and at least one person while wearing a Batman mask.

The man was caught on surveillance videos from three stores.

Surveillance video taken inside the Sunshine Express convenience store at about 7 p.m. Friday shows the man in a Batman mask with a Batman logo on his shirt.

Police said the man went into the store and demanded cash.

“This guy just walked in and started asking for money, and he said, ‘Give me the money. Give me the money,’” said the manager, who did not want to give his name.

Officers said the clerk behind the counter screamed when she saw the knife. The manager, who is her husband, was in the office and heard her screaming. He ran out and scared off the masked man, who ran away.

“It's traumatizing. I mean you can't sleep at night,” he said.

Last Thursday, a Steak and Shake employee working at Williamson said he was robbed by a man with a knife and wearing a Batman mask when he went to his car during his break.

The week before, there was a robbery at a 7-Eleven on South Nova Road and another at a Kangaroo Express on West Granada Boulevard.

The masked man also robbed a person in a fast-food restaurant parking lot in the past two weeks.

Police said they are reviewing some fingerprints the robber left behind on the door at the Sunshine Express gas station.