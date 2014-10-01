Florida police officer uses stun gun on 91-year-old

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Scott Andera
Palm Beach Post
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. —
After using a stun gun to neutralize a 91-year-old man suffering from dementia, a Punta Gorda police officer is under internal investigation, WINK-TV reported.
On Wednesday night, police were called to an assisted living center, where Daniel Diaz, 91, was threatening staff workers, WFTX reported.
According to an incident report, staffers said Diaz kicked a nurse and swung at an employee. Diaz also allegedly made statements, including “Go ahead and shoot me” and “Give me your gun and I’ll shoot myself.”
After trying to calm Diaz, officers planned to take him into custody under the Baker Act, which allows officials to take people with a mental illness involuntarily for examination. Diaz resisted and the officer, identified as J. Kleiver in the incident report, warned Diaz he would be “tased,” WINK reported.
According to the report, Diaz appeared to try to bite one of the officers, and that’s when the officer shot Diaz with the stun gun from about 1 inch away. Diaz stopped resisting, WINK reported, and was taken to a hospital and then a behavioral center.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}