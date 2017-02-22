Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
A Brevard County pilot has been accused of drunkenly flying a Boeing 747 overseas while working for a U.S. armed forces subcontractor, federal court documents said.
Daniel R. Criss, who was working as a pilot for armed forces subcontractor Kalitta Air, was charged Wednesday in Orlando federal court with flying the jet between Osan Air Base in South Korea and Yakota Air Base in Japan while drunk.
The alleged incident happened on July 14, 2015, a federal indictment said.
Criss faces a charge of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
His blood-alcohol concentration at the time exceeded the .10 percent limit allowed by federal law, court documents said.
