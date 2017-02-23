By ActionNewsJax.com

Drew James would have been 26 years old this year.

His mom said he died at age 19 after getting sick after consuming about half of an energy drink.

“When he got to a friend's said he didn’t feel good, got sick to his stomach, actually threw up,” said mother Cheryl James.

His mom said he then had a seizure and died.

She said she believes the Monster Energy drink, called Monster Nitrous, is what killed her son.

“This is the only thing that he did that he doesn’t do every day,” James said.

It was later determined that he had cardiomyopathy, or a thickening of the heart.

James said that over the years, she wrote letters to Rep. Ander Crenshaw and Sen. Bill Nelson, pushing for stricter energy drink rules and regulations.

She’s also been vocal on social media.

“I beg people to try and help us to get the word out; I don’t want someone to feel the way I feel,” said James.

There is a “consume responsibly” label on the back of the monster cans, but James said she wants there to be more of a warning.

She wants there to be a warning for people who may have heart problems.

She also wants there to be an age limit, making it illegal for anyone under 21 to buy an energy drink.

She said she’s sending out more letters to Congressman John Rutherford and Senator Aaron Bean tonight.

“The hole in your heart just never, never goes away,” said James.

She said she’ll also continue to bring awareness on social media and help other parents who are going through something similar.

We reached out to Monster for a statement. An attorney sent us this statement: