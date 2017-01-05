Updated: 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 11:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
A man who was arrested in 2012 for trespassing at pop singer Rihanna's California home is now running for mayor of Orange County, Florida.
Robert Melanson, 29, submitted paperwork to the Orange County supervisor of elections office and took to Twitter to announce his candidacy, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
"Please don't be frightened if I approach you to sign a petition to put my name on the ballot for mayor," Melanson, who has a dozen Twitter followers, wrote Wednesday on the social media platform. "It's a good way to stay in shape."
Please don't be frightened if I approach you to sign a petition to put my name on the ballot for Mayor.— Robert Melanson (@MayorOCFL)
Its a good way to stay in shape pic.twitter.com/wcDEgZ0CV5pic.twitter.com/wcDEgZ0CV5— Robert Melanson (@MayorOCFL) January 4, 2017
Please don't be frightened if I approach you to sign a petition to put my name on the ballot for Mayor.
Its a good way to stay in shape 🏃🏽
In 2012, Melanson served 121 days in jail for violating his probation after jumping over an 8-foot wall on Rihanna's Los Angeles property and then climbing onto the roof of her home, CBS Los Angeles reported.
In fear for her safety, the pop singer filed a restraining order against Melanson that lasted from 2013 to 2016.
Melanson campaigned last year for an Orange County Commission seat and "brushed off" his reputation by describing his arrest as "no big deal," the Sentinel reported.
">January 4, 2017
Official high visibility campaign gear,— Robert Melanson (@MayorOCFL)
Rob Melanson for Orange County Mayor! pic.twitter.com/SyqWFMh0ySpic.twitter.com/SyqWFMh0yS— Robert Melanson (@MayorOCFL) January 4, 2017
Official high visibility campaign gear,
Rob Melanson for Orange County Mayor!
Read more at the Orlando Sentinel.
