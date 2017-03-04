Florida man trying to reunite family with lost home video

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:22 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Jenna Bourne
ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A Florida man is trying to reunite a family with its lost memories -- precious videos of a little girl, left in an old VCR.
Franklin Ritch bought the VCR at the Jacksonville Beach Goodwill store with the intention of giving it to his grandmother.
When he got the device to her house, he realized a VHS tape was still inside.
The label said, “Taylor’s 1st birthday Aug 96, Taylor walking, Halloween, Christmas 96.”
“We all love looking back on tapes of memories and stuff. In fact that’s why my grandmother wanted the VCR, was to watch tapes of her kids growing up,” Ritch said.
Now he’s on a mission to find the family and reunite it with the video.
Taylor would be 21 now.
“She was born in ’95, which actually makes her about my age now, which I thought was kind of cool,” Ritch said.
“At this point, I can’t stop. I’ve got to find out who these people are and how I can get the tape back to them.”
March 3, 2017
#Jax man tries to reunite family with lost home video he found at Goodwill.
March 3, 2017
Do you recognize this family? #Jax man trying to reunite them video he found in VCR he bought from Goodwill.
Do you recognize this family?
