Florida man with suspended license drives lawnmower instead

    Updated: 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    By Palm Beach Post

    A Florida man got creative with transportation after his license was suspended.

    David Dixon, of Fort Pierce, allegedly ran a stop sign on his lawnmower when he struck another vehicle. Dixon, 54,  left the scene on his mower, but returned on a bicycle, TC Palm reported. 

    February 28, 2017

    “It appeared Dixon was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license,” the police reports states. 

    Dixon was charged driving while license suspended.

    Read more at the TC Palm

     
     

