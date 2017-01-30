Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima
Palm Beach Post
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —
He doesn’t live in a pineapple, nor does he live under the sea, but a Florida man wearing a SpongeBob Square Pants outfit is accused of breaking into a house and standing over a sleeping woman on Monday.
Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, was arrested and charged with burglary, loitering and prowling and trespassing, according to St. Petersburg Police.
The victim, who had been sleeping on a couch in her home, called police after she woke to find Kirkland standing over her dressed in a SpongeBob outfit. Before police could arrive, Kirkland ran off. Nearly a half-hour later, he was spotted outside of another home in the area looking through a window at a woman getting dressed, police said.
Police chased Kirkland, and he attempted to hide inside a trash can, but he was arrested.
The St. Petersburg native was also wanted for an incident exposure charge and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12. Those charges stemmed from incidents earlier this month.
Kirkland is currently being held at Pinellas County Jail.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}