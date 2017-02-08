Florida man sends flowers to dog, not wife

By Chelsea Todaro and Palm Beach Post

A woman in Tampa was slightly let down when she thought the flowers at the door were for her.

Instead, the card had the dog’s name on it.

"So flowers were delivered today. I thought 'oh isn't that nice!'...then I read the card,” Debbie Cardone wrote in her Facebook post.

Cardone’s husband, who reportedly works in the Middle East, sent flowers to the house Wednesday for their 10-year-old English bulldog who was recovering from knee surgery, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

"Sebastian, feel better. You'll be back in the game soon. Love, Daddy,” the card read.

The Facebook post got hundreds of comments, with many users happy to see how well the couple takes care of their dog.

"He deserves it," Debbie Cardone said to the Tampa Bay Times. "He's always been such a personality. This dog is a star. I'm happy he's finally getting credit he deserves."

