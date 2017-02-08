Follow us on

Updated: 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Florida man sends flowers to dog, not wife

Flower delivery
David Oliver
(Getty/David Oliver)

By Chelsea Todaro and Palm Beach Post

TAMPA, Fla. —

A woman in Tampa was slightly let down when she thought the flowers at the door were for her. 

Instead, the card had the dog’s name on it. 

"So flowers were delivered today. I thought 'oh isn't that nice!'...then I read the card,” Debbie Cardone wrote in her Facebook post

Cardone’s husband, who reportedly works in the Middle East, sent flowers to the house Wednesday for their 10-year-old English bulldog who was recovering from knee surgery, the Tampa Bay Times reports. 

"Sebastian, feel better. You'll be back in the game soon. Love, Daddy,” the card read. 

The Facebook post got hundreds of comments, with many users happy to see how well the couple takes care of their dog

"He deserves it," Debbie Cardone said to the Tampa Bay Times. "He's always been such a personality. This dog is a star. I'm happy he's finally getting credit he deserves."

So flowers were delivered today. My husband is very good about sending random flowers to me. I thought "oh isn't that nice!"...then I read the card...

Posted by Debbie Cardone on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Read more at tampabay.com

 
 

