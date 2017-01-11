Florida man run over by girlfriend at strip club put in coma

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro and Palm Beach Post
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. —
A woman in West Melbourne, Florida, faces jail time after running over her boyfriend twice outside a strip club on New Year’s Day, according to Brevard County deputies
Amara Stockard, 24, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and driving under the influence, TC Palm reports.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Stockard crying over her boyfriend while he was lying on the road unconscious. Stockard hit him so hard that there were remnants of the man’s shirt stuck in her car’s grille, according to TC Palm.
The victim was sent to the hospital with two skull fractures and had to be put into a medically-induced coma, according to police.
Investigators later discovered that Stockard knocked her boyfriend onto the hood of her car and then turned around and ran over a curb to hit him again.
Deputies said while they interviewed Stockard, she appeared intoxicated and told them she got into an argument with him “over the fact that she would smile during the night,” TC Palm reports.
Stockard remains in Brevard County Jail with a $66,000 bond.
