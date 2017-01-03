Florida man caught illegally fishing tased 3 times by FWC officer

By Jorge Milian and Palm Beach Post

A Pahokee, Florida, man caught illegally fishing was tased three times Friday night during his arrest by an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or FWC, according to an arrest report.

Derrick Lee Williams, 31, is facing charges of battery on an officer, violating an FWC rule or order and resisting an officer with violence. He is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

It’s the second time this month that Williams has run into problems with the FWC.

Williams was arrested Dec. 14 by the FWC after he allegedly fled while being questioned by an officer about using a cast net to fish off the Highway 441 Bridge in Canal Point. Williams avoided being tased by the officer in that incident after he stopped running and complied with orders, police said. He is facing a charge of resisting arrest without violence.

FWC officer Bradley Toby was involved in both arrests of Williams.

In the Dec. 30 incident, Toby watched while Williams illegally used a cast net to catch freshwater fish. When the officer announced his presence, Williams allegedly threw the net into the water and ran.

Toby deployed his taser three times on Williams. The first strike was ineffective and the second did not cause Williams to comply, necessitating a third strike into his thigh, the report said.

While he was being placed into a patrol car, Williams allegedly kicked Toby in the chest.

According to the FWC, freshwater fish may only be taken with pole and line or rod and reel.

The arrest report indicates that Williams was fishing for black crappie.