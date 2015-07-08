Florida man base jumps from 22nd floor of building

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. —
A video on Twitter appears to show a man base jumping from the 55 West building in downtown Orlando.
The video was posted Thursday morning with the caption: “Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute.”
Someone in the background can be heard saying, “He made it,” as the jumper landed safely.
The building is 32 stories high.
Orlando police said they were not aware of the incident and they don’t know when it happened.
No one was cited or arrested.
