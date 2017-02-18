By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

A Florida man faces a charge of animal cruelty after police said he used a PVC pipe to hit a seagull in Clearwater.

Kenneth Terry Craddock, 30, who’s listed as transient in Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records, allegedly swung a nearly 5-foot-long piece of pipe to strike and hurt the gull on Tuesday.

Clearwater police said the injured bird is at an area sanctuary.

Craddock remains in jail on $150 bail as of Saturday morning.

">February 14, 2017