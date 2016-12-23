Florida man admits to shooting and burying neighbor's dog

Robert Ponting, who just had knee surgery, said the dog had been standing at his door when he had walked out to get firewood. (Photo: Screengrab via WJAX)

By Danielle Avitable

ActionNewsJax

A family’s dog ran away from home and days later they found him shot in the head and buried in a neighbor’s backyard.

Kato, the dog, had been lost for about four days when Daniel Clark said his close friends began handing out fliers to neighbors.

"I’ve actually expected him to come back in a few days. He's never done that before," Clark said. He said a woman mentioned that her husband had helped bury the dog over the weekend.

That’s when Clark said they started digging in a neighbor’s backyard. "We uncovered a dog and his legs were strapped with ropes, front and back," Clark said. He said Kato also had a bullet wound in his head.

"This dog was part of the family. I’ve seen him every day. It's just sad to see an animal with so much life that someone would just take it," Clark said.

Action News Jax went to the neighbor’s home, where the dog had been found to get his side of the story.

"That's the reason I picked up my gun and shot him," Ponting said.

Ponting said he did it because the dog was unleashed.

"I feel it's my responsibility to take care of my property," Ponting said.

He said the dog was tied up because he didn’t want to touch a dead animal.

"So then why would you bury him in your backyard without telling the owners?" Action News Jax reporter Danielle Avitable asked.

"I don't know. I really don't know. I figured they didn't want their dog since he was running loose all the time," Ponting said.

The family said they had not expected to find Kato this way.

"I feel sorry for the people that have animals and don't look after them. It's their responsibility to look after their animals," Ponting said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said there is an active investigation.

The family said they want the man to be charged with animal cruelty.