Updated: 9:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 9:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Florida man accused of filming up woman's dress: 'I do this every Sunday'

Andres Marcelo Jurado
Andres Marcelo Jurado (Photo: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office)

By Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

A Florida man accused of using a cellphone to record under a woman's dress told police officers who arrested him, "I do this every Sunday," authorities said.

Andres Marcelo Jurado, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a woman reported a man bumping into her from behind as she was walking near Miami Beach, The Miami Herald reported

When the woman realized that the man appeared to be following her, she stopped walking and felt him grab her behind as he ran into her, according to The Herald.

She saw that he was holding a cellphone which was recording video.

Jurado, whom The Herald identified as an income tax preparer, is in the Miami-Dade County Jail, charged with video voyeurism.

Read more at The Miami Herald.

 
 

