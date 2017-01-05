Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

LISTEN:

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Updated: 2:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Florida girl with cancer wants get well cards

    Related

    View Larger
    Letters photo
    Rylee Bernosky's family is asking for well-wishers to send letters to the 5-year-old. (Flickr/Annie Pilon)

    More News Headlines

    More

    By WFTV.com

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. —

    Rylee Bernosky, 5, complained to her parents last month of a headache.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    The little girl was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered she had a brain tumor, her family said. Rylee was transported to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, where doctors removed the malignant tumor, Medulloblastoma, on her brain stem, her family said.

    Although the tumor was successfully removed, Rylee will still require chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

    Her family said her road to recovery will be a long one, and they have asked for a pick-me-up. Rylee loves mail, and her family hopes people will send her get well cards and wishes.

    The family has also set up a GoFundMe page, where they have posted updates on her health.

    If you would like to send her a get well card, you can mail one to the following address:

    Rylee's Mailbox
    P.O. Box 530095
    DeBary, FL 32753-0095

     
     

    Trending News

     
     