What are the odds of losing your wedding rings the day of the ceremony in a state park at night? Well, it happened to one Florida couple.

The newlyweds had their ceremony and reception after hours at the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, Florida, when they lost the rings, Local10 News reported.

Luckily for them, two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers stopped and joined the search party, according to FWC’s Facebook page.

Lt. Lindsay McDonald and Officer Christian Ariza raked up the rings and saved the day, Local10 reported.

