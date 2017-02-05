Florida deputies save falconers targeted by gunfire in woods

By Mark Boxley

WFTV.com

A pair of falconers were out flying their hawk Saturday when someone took a shot at them with what they believed was a high-caliber rifle.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene and got the pair to safety, Lindsay Wheeler said on Facebook.

“My husband and I are falconers and were out flying a hawk when someone started firing a high-caliber rifle nearby,” she wrote. “A bullet whizzed past us in the woods only a few feet away, so we called 911."

The Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Lindsay and Eric Wheeler with their own message:

“Everyone, please be safe out there. Enjoy the Super Bowl. Be good to one another, drive responsibly and don’t fire at the falconers."

The Sheriff's Office did not say if any arrests had been made in connection with the incident.