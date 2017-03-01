Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Fla. high school student arrested after machete attack, officials say

Related

View Larger
Ocoee High School photo
WFTV.com
Ocoee High School

Hot Right Now

More

By Samantha Manning

WFTV.com

OCOEE, Fla. —

A student who hid a machete off campus with plans to attack another boy has been arrested, Ocoee High School officials said.

The alleged attacker, who was not named, had hidden the large blade in a grassy area near the school and retrieved it toward the end of the day, investigators said.

He then took it inside to a bathroom where he got into a fight with another student, officials said.

>> Read more trending news  

The victim received a superficial cut to the face.

While the incident happened Thursday, Orange County Schools did not inform parents about the attack until it sent out a recorded message Monday.

“This was an isolated incident between two students,” the message said. “At no time was the safety on campus compromised. The incident involved a large knife which was hidden outside the school building until the end of the day.”

The alleged attacker was arrested and the machete was confiscated.

 
 

Trending News

 
 