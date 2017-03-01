By Samantha Manning

WFTV.com

A student who hid a machete off campus with plans to attack another boy has been arrested, Ocoee High School officials said.

The alleged attacker, who was not named, had hidden the large blade in a grassy area near the school and retrieved it toward the end of the day, investigators said.

He then took it inside to a bathroom where he got into a fight with another student, officials said.

The victim received a superficial cut to the face.

While the incident happened Thursday, Orange County Schools did not inform parents about the attack until it sent out a recorded message Monday.

“This was an isolated incident between two students,” the message said. “At no time was the safety on campus compromised. The incident involved a large knife which was hidden outside the school building until the end of the day.”

The alleged attacker was arrested and the machete was confiscated.