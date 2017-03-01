Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Samantha Manning
WFTV.com
OCOEE, Fla. —
A student who hid a machete off campus with plans to attack another boy has been arrested, Ocoee High School officials said.
The alleged attacker, who was not named, had hidden the large blade in a grassy area near the school and retrieved it toward the end of the day, investigators said.
He then took it inside to a bathroom where he got into a fight with another student, officials said.
The victim received a superficial cut to the face.
While the incident happened Thursday, Orange County Schools did not inform parents about the attack until it sent out a recorded message Monday.
“This was an isolated incident between two students,” the message said. “At no time was the safety on campus compromised. The incident involved a large knife which was hidden outside the school building until the end of the day.”
The alleged attacker was arrested and the machete was confiscated.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}