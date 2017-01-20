WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The inauguration of President Donald Trump drew hundreds of thousands of spectators, but many had their eyes on First Lady Melania Trump. What would she wear? How will she style her hair?

Here's a breakdown of her inauguration look:

Trump wore Ralph Lauren, an American designer

As is customary for many incoming first ladies, Trump wore clothes by an American designer. Harper's Bazaar reported that she donned a powder-blue dress with a cropped jacket by Ralph Lauren and pointed-toe pumps and elbow-length gloves to match.

The New York Times reported thatRalph Lauren's office said of the decision to design Trump's clothes: "The presidential inauguration is a time for the United States to look our best to the world. It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment."

The same designer also dressed previous first ladies

According to Cosmopolitan, Ralph Lauren also outfitted Michelle Obama, Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford at their husbands' inauguration ceremonies.

Her hair was a classic updo

Us Weekly spoke to Trump's longtime hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, who let his client's outfit influence her hair.

"The outfit had beautiful tailoring, including a super high collar that is great for her long neck, and a 1950s feel, modernized with a touch of origami shapes," Alvow said. "It was important to make sure her hair not interfere with the clean lines and monochrome color, so we decided to put her hair up, which also allowed her amazing bone structure to take center stage."

The updo had a modern edge with a sharp, deep-angled part.

Jewelry was minimal

Trump kept her jewelry very minimal, wearing only sparkling diamond stud earrings. Her 25-carat diamond engagement ring was nowhere to be seen, even above her gloves.

Melania Trump's makeup was light and natural

Although her past work as a model has meant that she's worn more dramatic makeup looks, Trump kept things natural and light for Inauguration Day. A slight face contour, nude pink lips, light blush and a slightly smokey eye rounded out her look.