Fire breaks out at iconic Watergate complex in Washington

Posted: 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
The fire started in a vacant apartment on the 13th floor.
Emergency workers were able to get it under control quickly, D.C. fire officials said.
All of a sudden we look out the window and see a condo has caught fire in Watergate 700. DC FD is on the scene now. pic.twitter.com/xthCj7AXru— Jocelyn (@jocemiller)pic.twitter.com/xthCj7AXru— Jocelyn (@jocemiller) January 11, 2017
Watergate fire knocked down. Vacant Apt. Dealing with smoke conditions several floors. Searches negative. Still no injuries. pic.twitter.com/sDS6mM8frT— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems)pic.twitter.com/sDS6mM8frT— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2017
No one was injured, but smoky conditions remained on several floors.
The Watergate Hotel and Office Building is known as the namesake of the scandal that resulted in the impeachment and resignation of former President Richard Nixon in the 1970’s.
The Democratic National Committee headquarters were located on the 6th floor of the Watergate Hotel and Office Building. It was burglarized and wiretapped, a crime ordered by high-ranking officials in the Nixon administration, who then tried to cover it up. The incident became known as the Watergate scandal.
