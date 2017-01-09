Fifth victim identified in Florida airport shooting

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:28 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Dayton Daily News
An Ohio native was identified as the fifth person killed in last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Broward County Commission Public Information Officer Kimberly Maroe released the name of 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel of Ohio in an email Wednesday night, according to The Associated Press and other media.
WEWS reported that Amzibel was born and raised in Ashtabula, Ohio, and later moved to Delaware.
The other four victims are 70-year-old Shirley Wells Timmons of Senecaville, Ohio; 57-year-old Michael John Oehme of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 84-year-old Olga M. Woltering of Marietta, Ga.; and 62-year-old Terry Michael Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran, is accused of fatally shooting the five travelers and wounding six others in the airport's baggage claim area Jan. 6. Police said he surrendered when he ran out of ammunition.
