Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center, exits a plane after arriving with his team at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Monday Dec. 26, 2016, in Phoenix. Ohio State will play Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the college football playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

It’s yet to be decided who will come out on top in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson, but when it comes to who has the best ride, the win goes to the Buckeyes.

A video released on the Ohio State Football Twitter account offers a glimpse into the souped-up Boeing 747 the team used to travel from Columbus, Ohio, to Phoenix, Ariz., for Saturday’s game.

The plane, which is a modified version of Boeing’s iconic 747, is a double-decker tricked out with 350 seats that recline into beds, video monitors with headphones and a library of movies to select from, the Ohio State logo stitched into everything, and never ending food and drink (Gatorade if the video is any indication).

The winner of Saturday’s game will play the winner of the Alabama vs. Washington contest for College Football’s National Championship.