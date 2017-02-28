Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 10:39 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By FOX23.com
TULSA, Okla. —
A federal investigation into two Tulsa auto shops uncovered a massive drug ring last week.
Federal law enforcement raided the Elite Auto Group and R&R Auto Group Thursday, and they say a criminal organization was running millions of dollars in meth and heroin through the businesses.
Documents show 11 people known to call themselves "DTO" are accused of running a $4 million drug business out of the two separate auto shops.
They face 77 drug-related counts. A federal indictment says they were buying and selling large amounts of drugs.
Police say suspects used code words like "pizza" and "dark" to refer to meth and heroin, respectively. Other code words included "ice cream," "bottle," "work," "paper" and more.
Investigators also say the suspects sold firearms to raise funds to buy illegal drugs, buying four pounds of heroin at the same time.
Investigators say they made a substantial income.
Many of the suspects previously faced drug-related charges.
A federal indictment says the suspects tried to evade the law by constantly changing phones, but investigators were still able to build up quite a bit of evidence against them.
