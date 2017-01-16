FBI arrest wife of Pulse nightclub shooter

FORT PIERCE, FL - JUNE 12: Police block the entrance to the apartment building where shooting suspect Omar Mateen is believed to have lived on June 12, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida killed at least 50 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By WFTV.com

Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested by the FBI on Monday.

Mateen was responsible for a shooting rampage in Orlando on June 12, 2016, that left 49 people dead.



Salman was arrested in San Francisco in connection with the mass shooting, The New York Times reported.