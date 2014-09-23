Father, son killed by each other in head-on collision

By Patrick McMahon

A father and son are dead after their trucks collided head-on early Sunday, according to AL.com.

Alcohol was a factor when Jeffrey Brasher lost control of his truck and hit his son Austin Brasher's pickup around 4:10 a.m., Alabama state troopers said.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Jeffrey Brasher, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. Austin Brasher, 22, died about five hours later at the University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

State troopers continue to investigate.