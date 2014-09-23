Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

Father, son killed by each other in head-on collision

View Larger
Police line do not cross
(Getty)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Patrick McMahon

Courtesy of Rare.us

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. —

A father and son are dead after their trucks collided head-on early Sunday, according to AL.com.

Alcohol was a factor when Jeffrey Brasher lost control of his truck and hit his son Austin Brasher's pickup around 4:10 a.m., Alabama state troopers said.

>> Read more trending news 

Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Jeffrey Brasher, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. Austin Brasher, 22, died about five hours later at the University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

State troopers continue to investigate.

 
 

Trending News

 
 