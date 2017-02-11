Family pulls no punches in Texas man’s obituary

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Leslie Ray “Popeye” Charping died Jan. 30 of cancer. He was 74, a veteran and a former Navy boxing champion who lived in south Texas.

>> Read more trending news

For his obituary, his family pulled no punches.

Carnes Funeral Home in south Houston published a brutally frank obituary, apparently written by a family member, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Charping died, the obit reads, “29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved.” It then notes that the man left behind “two relieved children and countless other victims.”

The punching continues.

“At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive,” according to the obit.

Charping was arrested several times during his life, according to Harris County court records. His first conviction came in 1979 when he pleaded guilty to assault.

He also pleaded guilty in 2008 to assaulting a family member by pouring hot liquid on his then-wife of 40 years. The next year he pleaded guilty to violating the resulting restraining order by calling another family member and threatening to kill her, the Chronicle reported.

“Leslie's hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned," the obituary read. "Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities.”

And finally, the knockout punch to eternity as the family applies a final burn.

“With Leslie's passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologies to the family he tortured. 'Leslie's remains will be cremated and kept in the barn until the family donkey's wood shavings run out.

"Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all."

Attempts to access the Carnes Funeral Home website now sends viewers to a message the reads "The page that you are looking for is not here. Please try again." Other efforts bring a warning that a "threat has been detected." A virus scare for an obituary that went viral.

A more muted obituary for Charping now can be found on the funeral home's Legacy page.