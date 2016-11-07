Family forced from home because of snakes

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Snakes forced a family out of a house they were renting, nearly leaving them without their deposit and enough money to move into a new place, according to WDAF.

The problem started with mice after the family signed a two-year lease in June. Soon snakes were appearing. They found eight of them in five days.

>> Read more trending stories



"It is scary! We can’t sleep. Every time I hear a noise in the wall, because I know they’re there. They’re in the walls. It is just creepy,” Bell told WDAF. “You know (a snake) could have gotten around my daughter’s neck. Anything. It could be poisonous.”

After several unsuccessful attempts to remove them, the Kansas City Housing Authority let Bell out of the lease. Bell first learned she would only get $100 of her $600 deposit back. But she was able to get help from an attorney to get the full amount back.

The family is staying at a hotel after strangers also donated money to help with their move.

“It's so many people that has done donated I can not remember everybody's name, but I love all of y'all," Bell told WDAF. "I promise you came through for me and my family and I'm never never going to forget it, and it will never be unnoticed that y'all helped me the way y'all did."