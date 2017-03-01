Expectant mother apes giraffe watch video

By Jared Leone

An expectant mother is jumping on the giraffe watch bandwagon.

For weeks, the world has tuned in to the giraffe cam set up on April, a pregnant giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Erin Dietrich, 39, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is one of those fans. She ordered a giraffe mask online Friday, and by Sunday she became a social media star with her own version of a live video.

She positioned the camera similarly to the zoo, donned the giraffe mask as she paced and danced around the room and occasionally sat in a rocking chair.

“I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Dietrich said in a comment on the video. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, ‘Hey we should order a giraffe mask.’”