'La La Land's' Emma Stone discusses Oscars award mix-up

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: 'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz (C) speaks while holding an oscar and the winner card before reading the actual Best Picture winner 'Moonlight' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

"La La Land," a film about a jazz pianist who falls in love with an aspiring actress in Los Angeles, won six Academy Awards Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Actress and Best Original Score.

Best Picture was not among the Academy Awards that the film earned.

An envelope mix-up during the awards show led to an incorrect announcement, and the "La La Land" cast and crew took the stage to say their thank-yous before they were told that they had not won Best Picture as had been announced.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally named "La La Land" the winner after being given the wrong envelope for the announcement.

Emma Stone, who took home the award for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land," said after the show that she didn't understand how the mix-up happened.

"I (expletive) loved 'Moonlight.' God, I love 'Moonlight' so much. I'm so excited for 'Moonlight.' Of course, it was an amazing thing to hear 'La La Land.' I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture," she told reporters backstage on Sunday. "But we are so excited for 'Moonlight.' I think it is one of the best films of all time. So I was pretty beside myself. I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card that entire time, so whatever story … I don't mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card. So, I'm not sure what happened."

Stone asked reporters at the Dolby Theater if the incident was "the craziest Oscar moment of all time," and many said it was.

"Cool," she said. "I guess we made history tonight. I don't even know what to say. I was still on such a buzzy train backstage that I was on another planet already. This felt like another planet. I think it's an incredible outcome but a very strange happening for Oscar history."

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the company responsible for tabulating results and monitoring distribution of awards at the show, creates two copies of cards in envelopes that wait on each side of the stage for each category winner.

"The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope, and when discovered, was immediately corrected," the company said in a statement. "We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

"La La Land" also snagged Oscars for Best Original Song, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

"Moonlight" also earned Best adapted screenplay.

