Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

WATCH LIVE:

The Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America - Donald J. Trump

Posted: 9:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Emaciated dog rescued from street

View Larger
malachi
Malachi, who is about a year old, came to Mutts in a Rut Rescue weighing 19 pounds, about 20 pounds underweight, officials said. (Photo: Courtesy Mutts in a Rut Rescue)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLEVELAND —

An emaciated and severely malnourished dog is receiving veterinary care after he was rescued from the streets of Cleveland.

Malachi, who is about a year old, came to Mutts in a Rut Rescue weighing 19 pounds, about 20 pounds underweight, officials said.

“We have our doubts that he was truly a stray,” the group wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash.”

The dog is under a vet’s care. He is being treated for dehydration and anemia.

Malachi is being fed small meals multiple times a day. When he has recovered, he will move to a foster home, the rescue group said.

A good Samaritan called animal control about the emaciated pup, Cleveland chief animal control officer Ed Jamison told WKYC.

"For a dog this skinny, he's doing very well," he said. “He wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”

 
 

Trending News

 
 