Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 9:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Politico is reporting that U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) and as many as 10 other House members are planning to contest the validity of Donald Trump’s election on Friday.
A joint session of Congress is set for 1 p.m. ET in which the results of the Electoral College vote are to be certified. It’s during that session Jackson Lee will object to the tally of the vote on the grounds of voter suppression and the use of electors who she says may not have been qualified to serve in the Electoral College.
"This is an American question of justice and fairness and the appropriate running of presidential elections," Jackson Lee told Politico.
While having Jackson Lee and 10 other U.S. representatives question the election’s outcome could be jarring, in the end, unless they have a senator join in their protest, the move is meaningless as far as Trump’s election as president is concerned.
Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution allows for the Electoral College to choose the president of the United States, but the Congress must certify the votes in a joint session on Jan. 6 of the year following the November election. If a member of Congress objects to a state's vote count, that member must also have a member of the other legislative body contest the vote along with them.
In other words, Jackson Lee may have as many House members join her as will support her objection, but unless a senator joins them the objection will go nowhere.
For the full story, see Politico.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}