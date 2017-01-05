Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

LISTEN:

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Posted: 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Elderly couple dies after jumping from parking deck together

    Las Vegas strip
    A sign welcomes visitors to the Las Vegas strip. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    Related

    People in the News

    More

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Crystal Bonvillian

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAS VEGAS —

    Las Vegas police are investigating the apparent suicide of an elderly couple who jumped together from the parking deck of a hotel and casino.

    The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the couple was spotted arriving at the parking deck for the Silverton Hotel and Casino and parking on the fifth floor, the highest level of the garage. They got out of their vehicle and climbed up onto the exterior wall of the deck, then jumped.

    The names of the couple had not been released as of Thursday morning, the Review-Journal said. Their deaths remain under investigation. 

    >> Read more trending stories

     
     

    Trending News

     
     