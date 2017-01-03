Drunken fight leads to man belly-flopping on patrol car

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By WSBTV.com
A New Year’s Eve fight has landed a man in jail after police dashcam video showed him launching himself onto a patrol car.
Investigators said they were called out to a disturbance in Menasha, Wisconsin, where a a man apparently fighting with people outside of a party.
Dashcam video shows that when police arrived at the home, the man ran up to the police cruiser and belly-flopped on the front of the car, breaking the windshield.
The video goes on to show the man then jumping up to the roof of the car where he can be heard jumping around.
That’s when investigators got out and wrestled the man to the ground.
“Afterward, he became very compliant, after the significant fight that took place trying to get him into custody,” Menasha police Chief Styka told WBAY-TV. “But at the hospital he gave a full statement and indicated that he had only been drinking alcohol and he was upset at a party that he was at and was upset with the people that were there.”
No one was hurt in the incident. The man was taken to jail where at last check he was waiting to be charged.
Posted by City of Menasha Police Department on Sunday, January 1, 2017
