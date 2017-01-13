Drivers face fine for smoking in car with kids

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:19 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Berndt Petersen
WSBTV.com
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. —
Get caught smoking with children in your car and face a fine. Officials in Stockbridge in Henry County say they’re the first city in Georgia to make the rule.
"I believe that's an infringement on their lives when irresponsible parents or adults are smoking in cars with minors,” Councilman John Blount said.
Blount is cheering the new ordinance.
Drivers can now be fined up to $500 if caught smoking in a vehicle in the presence of a child under the age of 15.
Several states already have similar laws.
Enforcement will fall in the lap of the city’s code enforcement officers and Henry County Police.
The city attorney says police can choose whether or not to execute Stockbridge ordinances.
"It's going to be enforced like you enforce any other laws like seatbelts and driving with cellphones. If you see it being abused, you've got a smoke-filled car and a child is in the back seat, what's the downside other than having a healthy child?” Blount said.
Blount expects there will be an attempt to pass a state law on this during the current session of the Georgia General Assembly.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}