Drive-thru worker accused of smearing bodily fluid on hamburger

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. —
A woman in Columbus, Miss., turned herself into police on Monday after allegedly serving a cheeseburger to a customer with her bodily fluids smeared inside.
On Jan. 7, Sky Samuel, 18, was working the night shift as a drive-thru worker at Jack’s Restaurant when the incident happened, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
A co-worker first accused Samuel of the disgusting act when she told her mother that she saw Samuel put her own menstrual blood and saliva into the hamburger. The mother then posted about it to Facebook.
Officers arrested Samuel on a felony charge and she later posted a $5,000 bail. If she is convicted of the crime she could face up to five years in prison, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Samuel’s motive for the crime was not mentioned and she no longer works at the restaurant.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}