Drexel University responds after professor's racist tweet

Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, of Drexel University, channeled a different kind of Christmas spirit when he tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide” -- on Christmas Eve.

The politics and global studies professor didn’t end there. “To clarify: when the whites were massacre during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The university released a statement Sunday:

Drexel became aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher’s inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016.

While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University. "The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail."

Ciccariello-Maher’s Twitter is not public, though there is indication that it was prior to Saturday night.