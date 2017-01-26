Doomsday Clock may click one minute closer to midnight

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Does it feel like there's no hope, and we're spiraling toward oblivion?
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the keepers of what is called the Doomsday Clock, will take a look at the state of the world today and are expected to move the clock one minute closer to "midnight," The Los Angeles Times reported.
The clock is a metaphor for how close the world is to a catastrophe.
Right now the clock stands at three minutes to midnight, but has been as close as two minutes in 1953 during hydrogen bomb testing. It had been further away from "doomsday" until 2015, when it was set to three minutes, according to the group's timeline.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was started by the physicists from the Manhattan Projects, the developers of the atomic bomb in 1947, The Telegraph reported.
If they decide to move the clock to two minutes, or leave it at three minutes, it could show they are worried about President Donald Trump's talk about nuclear weapons and North Korea's nuclear tests, the Times reported.
If they would add time, moving it back could show that they believe Trump's posturing is overblown.
The announcement is scheduled 10 a.m. ET. Click here to watch it live.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}