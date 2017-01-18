Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Debbie Lord
On Friday, as prescribed by the United States Constitution, the next president of the United States will be sworn in.
Donald Trump will take the oath of office at noon, becoming the country’s 45th president.
According to inauguration organizers, nearly 1 million people are expected to be in or around the Capitol for the swearing in of Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence.
If you are among the 60 or so congressional Democrats who will not be attending, or the millions who can’t make it to Washington for the ceremonies, here’s a guide to what will happen over the next few days.
How to watch
What time does it start?
For those planning to watch the ceremonies from home or work, most coverage begins around 9 a.m. ET. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. ET (see schedule below).
What channel is it on?
It will be on all the major network channels along with cable channels CNN, Fox, MSNBC, C-Span and other news channels.
What about live streaming?
The major networks will stream it on their sites – you may need to log in to the TV provider to access the coverage. Also, sites like Politico and C-Span will live stream the events, as will TV stations in local markets. The White House will be streaming it on its website.
You Tube has partnered with news outlets to stream the coverage, also.
Here’s the schedule of events for the next few days (all times are ET)
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
What about the weather?
The National Weather service says it will be 47 degrees and cloudy on Friday in Washington DC. Look for rain showers to begin around noon, but storms are not expected.
