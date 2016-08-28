By Alex Thomas

Courtesy of Rare.us

Harold Bornstein, President-elect Donald Trump's doctor who made headlines for penning a letter that said Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," is back in the spotlight.

>> Read more trending stories

In an interview with STAT News published Wednesday, Bornstein said it “never occurred” to him that Trump, 70, would be the oldest president to take office, saying, “Ronald Reagan had pre-senile dementia.” Bornstein also said he has not spoken with Trump since the election, and he was oddly nonchalant when confronted by the possibility that a health issue could arise, saying, “If something happens to him, then it happens to him. ... That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

Donald Trump's doctor slams Obamacare, seems unconcerned about Trump's health https://t.co/aWszhkErOkpic.twitter.com/mZbtsBp2Kw — STAT (@statnews) December 21, 2016

STAT characterized Bornstein as an eccentric loner who despises the public eye. According to the article, STAT's previous attempts at an interview were met with staunch refusal. The doctor also said he has been harassed on the street, and his wife has stopped answering her phone as the result of “harassing phone calls."

Read more here.