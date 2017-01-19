Donald Trump will have to downsize to move into the White House

The exterior view of the south side of the White House (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The exterior view of the south side of the White House (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Brett

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Trump's new Washington D.C. address will be a bit smaller than his popular Palm Beach, Florida estate.

When the president-elect and his family relocate to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., they'll have slightly less room to roam than at Trump's iconic Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has suggested that he intends to spend a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago, which he referred to as "the Winter White House" in a recent Twitter post:

">January 18, 2017

According to the Palm Beach Post, Mar-a-Lago was built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post and opened for the 1927 winter season with 58 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms. Its name means "sea to lake," signifying the property's position stretching between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

When Post died in 1973, she willed the estate to the U.S. government, but the government declined, citing Mar-a-Lago's high maintenance costs, the Palm Beach Post reported. According to Town & Country, annual maintenance costs totaled around $1 million.

Though the estate was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1980, it sat empty until Trump purchased it in 1985 for $8 million. Trump and his then-wife Ivana spent years restoring the property. Trump turned the estate into a private club in 1995 and built a 20,000-square-foot ballroom on the property, among other notable features.

The Mar-a-Lago club, which caps at 500 members, has a non-refundable membership fee of $100,000 and annual dues of $14,000, according to the club's managing director and executive vice president, Bernd Lembcke. Members are also required to spend $2,000 on food every year.

Construction of the White House, home of every U.S. president since John Adams in 1800, began in 1792.

Here's how the two properties compare:

The White House

Year constructed: 1792 - 1800

Square feet: about 55,000

Number of rooms: 132

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 35

Fireplaces: 28

Tennis courts: 1

Acreage: 18

Mar-a-Lago

Year constructed: 1924 - 1927

Square feet: about 110,000

Number of rooms: 126

Bedrooms: 58

Bathrooms: 33

Fireplaces: 12

Tennis courts: 6

Acreage: 17

According to Realtor.com, the White House comes equipped with a jogging track, swimming pool, movie theater, bowling lane, half-court basketball court, horseshoe pitch, rose garden and military guard. Mar-a-Lago boasts a swimming pool, beach club, salon, croquet court, spa and concierge service.