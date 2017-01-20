Dog with terminal cancer goes on bucket list adventure

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:14 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. —
A dog with terminal cancer is getting a chance to check off items on his bucket list with help from the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
Rocko, an 8-year-old Labrador-pitbull mix, is being kept comfortable at a foster home, but as his treatments have become less effective animal officials decided to take him on myriad canine adventures.
“He still acts like a puppy,” Michael Mosteller, who is fostering Rocko, told KPNX. “He doesn’t even know he’s sick.”
He’s been on a ride on a fire truck and officials have reached out to the Phoenix Suns to take Rocko to practice.
“We don’t know how much longer he has. So we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” Melissa Gable, spokeswoman with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control told KPNX. “We would really love to see him run the bases at the Cubs spring training facility. It’s right next door to the shelter and I think it would be wonderful for him to have free area to run.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}