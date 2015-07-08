Dog delivers newspapers to residents' doorsteps

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BOULDER, Colo. —
Quincy drops off his first newspaper just before 7 a.m.
The golden retriever finds the bagged newspapers in front of homes on his street, picks them up and drops them at the doorstep.
He has done this for 11 years, according to the Daily Camera.
"He loves to have a job," said Paul Goldan, Quincy's owner. "He's very anxious to do his job. It's just something that he thinks of as a game."
Goldan started the routine with his previous dog, Riley, about 22 years ago. Riley delivered papers for about 12 years.
After Riley died, and when Quincy was still a puppy, Goldan trained him to deliver the papers.
“It's the sweetest thing," neighbor Leah Bradley told the Daily Camera. "Everybody loves it."
