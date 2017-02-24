Dog the Bounty Hunter had a message about bipartisanship at CPAC

Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman (L) and Beth Chapman (Getty File Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images)

Dog the Bounty Hunter is not a candidate for office.

“But I like to back them up,” he said, speaking from a podium as a giant banner showing Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke’s face hung behind him.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was taking questions Friday at a Draft Sheriff David Clarke for Senate Super PAC reception that was a subset of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Friday @CPAC free, rolling reception" sponsored by the @CLARKEforSENATE committee of Clarke for Senate, The Good SHERIFF will be stopping by pic.twitter.com/u9iu2tJofH — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC)

Conference attendees of all ages crowded into a space at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, to hear the star speak.

There, Dog also had a message about bipartisanship.

Though he praised the election of President Trump, Dog made sure to remember Democratic voters.

“They may have a different opinion then we do,” he said, but the love people had for one another would be much more important at heaven's gate.

