Updated: 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former chief strategist and communications director of the Republican National Committee Sean Spicer doesn't seem to have an affinity for Dippin' Dots ice cream.
The current White House press secretary has taken to Twitter on numerous occasions to express his distaste for the self-proclaimed "ice cream of the future."
On one occasion, he called out the ice cream company after it filed for bankrupcy. On another, he seemed to have been disappointed to find that there was none of the futuristic frozen treat left at a baseball game.
The dates between his tweets critical of Dippin' Dots span more than five years.
It's unclear why Spicer has such strong opposition for the ice cream company, but Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer set out to make ameds with the White House official by posting an open letter to Spicer.
Here's the letter, published on the company's website Monday, in full:
Dear Sean,
We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We've seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots.
As you may or may not know, Dippin' Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we're doing great. We've enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we're creating jobs and opportunities. We hear that's on your agenda too.
We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. What do you say? We'll make sure there's plenty of all your favorite flavors.
Yours,
Scott, CEO of Dippin' Dots
Spicer responded Monday night saying, "How about we do something great for the those who have served (our) nation & 1st responders."
He didn't include further details about a potential ice cream social.
">January 24, 2017
January 24, 2017
Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for the those who have served out nation & 1st responders
"Ice cream is probably the least political of things you can find," Dippin' Dots marketing executive Shama Hyder told NPR.
"We're ice cream," Dippin' Dots media relations manager told The New York Times. "We're all about fun and fun experiences, and our response in this situation or any other should remain true to who we are."
Dippin' Dots recently transitioned from its "Ice Cream of the Future" marketing slogan to "Taste the Fun."
