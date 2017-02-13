By Fox13Memphis.com

A Memphis man looks so much like the coach of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots that a former president was convinced that that's who it was.

Memphian Jeff Hudson looks exactly like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

February 13, 2017

Sports commentators even thought for a moment that he was the coach at a recent Tigers basketball game in Memphis.

That prompted ESPN to highlight the uncanny resemblance.

Former President Jimmy Carter stopped Hudson on a plane certain that he was Belichick.

As it turns out Hudson is a good friend of Fox13Memphis.com anchor Darrell Greene. So Darrell decided to have a chat with him to discus his famous doppelganger.