Disney World on track to raise ticket prices

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

By WFTV.com

It's about to get a little more expensive to visit the happiest place on earth.

Disney has not seen park attendance decline in three of the last four quarters, but that won't stop the theme park giant from raising ticket prices again by the end of the month.

"We have to go back to 1988, the last time Disney did not raise its one-day ticket prices," stock analyst Rick Munarriz said. "So, it's going to happen."

Sales of food and merchandising are up over last year, and even though hotel bookings are down, hotel revenue is up.

Disney will continue to increase single-day ticket prices because, analysts say, the park aims to get the multi-day guest who stays longer and spends more.

"It's still very expensive for most people. Not attainable for most of us," Minarriz said. "But it's something Disney World likes to prides itself on, saying, 'Hey, buy the multi-day pass, stay here longer, and it will be cheaper on a per-day basis.'"

Last February, ticket prices went up 18 percent, and it can cost $124 to get in during peak times. The park also raised annual passes by $90 in October 2015.

Typically, when Disney increases ticket prices, Universal Studios isn't far behind. But the increase also means more people choose one of the big parks for their annual passes, but then supplement the tickets by also visiting smaller parks like SeaWorld, Legoland and Fun Spot.

"It does have a ripple effect to everybody," Minarrix said. "Disney raising prices is bad for consumers, but it's great for area businesses."