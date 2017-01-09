Deputy saves cat stuck in top of garage door

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Hottopics.tv
ASCENSION PARISH, La. —
It took a sheriff’s deputy, several neighbors and some construction workers to save a cat trapped between a garage door and a wall.
Deputy Mike Scott of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a cat that had gotten stuck.
“Never in all my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival,” said Scott, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
The cat had somehow gotten stuck between the garage door and the wall when it closed. By the time Scott arrived, several neighbors and construction workers were already working to free the cat.
They managed to remove some molding from the house and free the cat after several hours.
“With a joint effort with neighbors, we were able to remove the cat alive,” said Scott.
The cat’s owner arrived after crews removed him from the garage door. The deputy and the cat’s owner checked him out for injuries, but found nothing wrong with the cat.
"I’m not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Scott.
